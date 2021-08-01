Morgan Stanley Buys 25,466 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $58,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $240.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.