Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Crown worth $57,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

