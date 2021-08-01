Morgan Stanley Sells 1,657,276 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Capri worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

CPRI stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

