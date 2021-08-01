Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 39,628 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 350.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

