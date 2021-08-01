Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,043 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zynga were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,471,110 shares of company stock valued at $37,362,023. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

