Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 120,112 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $302.75 million, a PE ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

