Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 68,970 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLCAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

