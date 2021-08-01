Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $700,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $94,744,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,983 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

