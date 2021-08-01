Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $78,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

