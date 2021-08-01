Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 71,218 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

