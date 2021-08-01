Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

