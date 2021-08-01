Morgan Stanley Raises The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $29.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $29.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

