Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.72.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $269.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.