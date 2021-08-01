Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Oshkosh updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.500 EPS.

Oshkosh stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.26.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.