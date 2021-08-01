Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 944.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

