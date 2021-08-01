California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of FirstCash worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $42,412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

