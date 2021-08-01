California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,628,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

