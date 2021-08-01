California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 768 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.