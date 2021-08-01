Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

