Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

GO stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

