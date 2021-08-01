Susquehanna Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

