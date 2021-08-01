Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,553.25. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

