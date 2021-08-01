Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.29. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.