Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS TSBA opened at $11.91 on Friday. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.