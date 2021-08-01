Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $58.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00213294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.39 or 0.02676694 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

