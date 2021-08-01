VestChain Price Down 63.8% This Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 66.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. VestChain has a market cap of $1.64 million and $94.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

