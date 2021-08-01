Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $202.24 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $203.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

