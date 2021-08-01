Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,347 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.00. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.