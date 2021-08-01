Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

