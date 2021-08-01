Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $9.88 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

