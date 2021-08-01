Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Bank7 stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

