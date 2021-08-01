Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Declines By 30.3%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

