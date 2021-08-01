Helpico (HELP) Price Up 20.8% This Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,355.93 and $720.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00133103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.78 or 0.99822723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00823360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

