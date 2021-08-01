Moneynet (MNC) Market Cap Reaches $759,509.18

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $759,509.18 and $13.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00354187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

