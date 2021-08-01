Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) versus Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Financial Comparison

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Luther Burbank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 27.15% 11.37% 1.00% Middlefield Banc 21.62% 9.01% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luther Burbank and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.70%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.71%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.77 $39.91 million $0.89 14.56 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.60 $8.35 million $1.30 18.50

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.