CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Get CHS alerts:

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.71 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.