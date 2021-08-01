Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.33%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.