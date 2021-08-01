Team (TISI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
