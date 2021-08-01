Team (TISI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

