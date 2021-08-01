Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

