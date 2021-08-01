Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $3,227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.