Stephens Boosts Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

