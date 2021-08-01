Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 121,968 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 1,132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

