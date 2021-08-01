Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $452.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $301.56 and a twelve month high of $459.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12,673.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

