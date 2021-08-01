Wolfe Research Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,980.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.58, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.30. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

