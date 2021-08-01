TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TIM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

