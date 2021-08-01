Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

