Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of SPR opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

