Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $52,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

