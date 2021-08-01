Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

