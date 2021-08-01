Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 688,702 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 345.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of OneMain worth $47,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

